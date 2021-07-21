Federal prosecutors and attorneys for Gracyn Courtright, 23, are expected to reach plea agreement soon. Courtright stands accused of five charges stemming from her role in the January 6th insurrection and faces up to three years in prison.
On this week’s North Central Weekly View, we discuss summer camp activities you can do with your kids from your home that provide great learning opportunities, and we tell you about a sweet treat you should enjoy this Sunday.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 has more than doubled across the U.S. as the delta variant continues to move across the country, but West Virginia state officials are responding differently than the rest of the nation.