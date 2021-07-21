Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents lose power Wednesday morning

Harrison County saw the largest power outage in the state this morning according to Mon Power.
Electricity graphic

News

Auditor visits Doddridge County.
State Auditor makes a visit to Doddridge County

News

Advocates explain importance of first responder autism training
Advocates explain importance of first responder autism training

News

The Mylan plant in Morgantown.
W.Va. Delegate attempts to save Viatris Plant, formally known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals
FEATURES

TOP HEADLINES

News

Marion County man charged with first-degree sexual abuse of 19-year-old

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Fairmont man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl.

National

Feds, West Virginian on verge of January 6th plea deal

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Federal prosecutors and attorneys for Gracyn Courtright, 23, are expected to reach plea agreement soon. Courtright stands accused of five charges stemming from her role in the January 6th insurrection and faces up to three years in prison.

News

Upshur County Fire Chief pleads guilty to destruction of property

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Chief of the Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department was indicted for arson, according to Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle.

News

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying man wanted for felony destruction of property

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for destruction of property.

News

Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia leaving democratic party

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Former U.S. Senate candidate from West Virginia Paula Jean Swearengin announced Thursday that she is leaving the democratic party.

News

An effort to provide citizens with needle disposal units is underway

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
The Milan Puskar Health Right hopes to install public needle disposal units as the need for safe needle disposal continues to rise.

LATEST VIDEO

News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 21 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 21 2021 6 AM

News

United Way Wednesday 7 21 2021
United Way Wednesday 7 21 2021

News

Advocates explain importance of first responder autism training
Police Training

News

W.Va. Delegate attempts to save Viatris Plant, formally known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals
W.Va. Delegate attempts to save Viatris Plant, formally known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals

MORE NEWS

News

Harrison County Schools ready to bring back students without masks

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
However, West Virginia’s mask mandate had been lifted. Superintendent of Harrison County schools, Dora Stutler said students would not have to wear a mask in school.

News

AAA: West Virginia gas prices higher as national average continues to climb

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia increased by two cents to $3.065 per gallon

News

Two former Anmoore clerks convicted of embezzlement in Harrison County

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Two former Anmoore clerks were convicted of embezzlement on Friday.

News

One man dead in Upshur County motorcycle accident

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Buckhannon man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

News

Talent show winner featured on WVa adult literacy campaign

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
“America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is being featured on an adult literacy campaign in West Virginia.

News

FBI releases trove of records on gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The FBI has released hundreds of pages of records from notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger’s file.

News

Two high school teachers use their hobby to help others

Updated: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Two local high school teachers shared their love of poetry at the Bridgeport Farmer’s Market to raise literacy awareness.

News

Local woman shares her love for gardening

Updated: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Bridgeport resident, Laura Capozzi spent the majority of her time outside in her flower garden.

News

Marion County residents gather for a COVID-19 memorial service

Updated: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Marion County residents gathered at Windmill Park to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

News

Federal help available to West Virginia residents impacted by storms

Updated: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The deadline for West Virginians impacted by severe storms earlier this year to apply for federal assistance ends Monday.

News

North Central Weekly View: Summer Camps that can be held at home; National Ice Cream Day this Sunday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
On this week’s North Central Weekly View, we discuss summer camp activities you can do with your kids from your home that provide great learning opportunities, and we tell you about a sweet treat you should enjoy this Sunday.

News

Hoss Foundation holds first Country Roads BBQ Clash in Morgantown

Updated: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
The Hoss Foundation in Morgantown held their first ever Barbecue event called the Country Roads BBQ Clash.

MORE NEWS

News

Blue Knights raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s

Updated: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
In April, manager of the Blue Knights West Virginia II Clubhouse, Donna Belcastro challenged the members of the club to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

News

State officials say cases of the delta variant still low, but warns that could change soon

Updated: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The number of new cases of COVID-19 has more than doubled across the U.S. as the delta variant continues to move across the country, but West Virginia state officials are responding differently than the rest of the nation.

News

Federal eviction moratorium ending, resources available

Updated: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Gannon says even after the eviction moratorium ends, there will still be assistance available for West Virginia renters in need through the mountaineer rental assistance program.

News

Marion County man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2020 stabbing incident

Updated: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Marion County man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2020 stabbing incident

News

Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation

Updated: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation

News

WVU Medicine to begin relaxing visitation restrictions

Updated: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
WVU Medicine to begin relaxing visitation restrictions

News

The West Virginia Public Health Alert System shows how to protect children from lead

Updated: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
How to protect your children from lead is important with the recent reports of high levels in the Clarksburg water system.

News

Man accused of shooting Clarksburg Councilman found preliminarily competent to stand trial

Updated: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Man accused of shooting Clarksburg Councilman found preliminarily competent to stand trial

News

Federal judge rules on needle exchange programs in W.Va.

Updated: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers on Thursday denied the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction on Senate Bill 334.

Sports

WVU men’s basketball to play in Charleston Classic

Updated: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT
|
By Julia Westerman
Face Elon on Nov. 18