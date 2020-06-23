Advertisement

2020 Buckwheat Festival canceled due to COVID-19

By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department announced late Tuesday that the annual Buckwheat Festival, scheduled for the end of September, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Many different scenarios were considered, including smaller sizes, attractions, and even rescheduling the event, as well as all of the traditional activities were examined in light of the current state and county guidelines. The Kingwood VFD ultimately determined that the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic made the risk of putting on the festival too great.

The committee plans to prepare for the 2021 festival in the next few months, and are hoping for volunteerism to be at an all-time high.

