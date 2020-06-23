APWU raise awareness on the needed USPS funding through car caravan

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg American Postal Workers Union (APWU) held a car caravan as a way to raise awareness for the funding needed for USPS.

The House of Representatives passed an emergency $25 billion allocation for postal services in the HEROES Act. Workers and supporters are pushing for the Senate to also approve the funding in order for their services to remain throughout the rest of the year. They are asking that in the HEROES Act funds are made available to post offices without, what they considered stipulations, that came with the CARES Act.

"Our volumes down 30 percent," said Sini Melvin, the president of the Clarksburg APWU. "There was a brief influx through the stimulus and people ordering things from home, but we're still affected by it," she said.

Since, mail volume has dropped and new funding for postal services is needed. Without finances, many people can be affected.

"Post offices, especially in West Virginia, it reaches our rural customers because that's what West Virginia is, it's a rural community when you think about it," Melvin said. "Whether it's their medicines or their checks, every month people's paychecks, social security, etc. go out and without post offices people can't get those," she said.

This can also bring problems when it comes to exercising rights. Now more than ever, citizens may need to send in their ballots as the presidential election is approaching.

"For years in the past, that's what post offices have done," Melvin said. "They've provided the mailing ballots, not only for the elderly or for the people that couldn't get to the polling places, but for the military," she said.

This is why they are calling for help from those in their communities.

"There are representatives and if they're not hearing from their people, what matters to them, then obviously they're not going to make the right decisions on what's best for them if they're not aware," Melvin said.

Debbie Caroli worked for the local post office in Mount Clare for over 25 years and says these services are going to be needed for years to come.

"It's just so important for everyone to support us," Caroli said.

If the postal services do not receive additional funding, USPS may not be able to serve their communities in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.