Advertisement

APWU raise awareness on the needed USPS funding through car caravan

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg American Postal Workers Union (APWU) held a car caravan as a way to raise awareness for the funding needed for USPS.

The House of Representatives passed an emergency $25 billion allocation for postal services in the HEROES Act. Workers and supporters are pushing for the Senate to also approve the funding in order for their services to remain throughout the rest of the year. They are asking that in the HEROES Act funds are made available to post offices without, what they considered stipulations, that came with the CARES Act.

"Our volumes down 30 percent," said Sini Melvin, the president of the Clarksburg APWU. "There was a brief influx through the stimulus and people ordering things from home, but we're still affected by it," she said.

Since, mail volume has dropped and new funding for postal services is needed. Without finances, many people can be affected.

"Post offices, especially in West Virginia, it reaches our rural customers because that's what West Virginia is, it's a rural community when you think about it," Melvin said. "Whether it's their medicines or their checks, every month people's paychecks, social security, etc. go out and without post offices people can't get those," she said.

This can also bring problems when it comes to exercising rights. Now more than ever, citizens may need to send in their ballots as the presidential election is approaching.

"For years in the past, that's what post offices have done," Melvin said. "They've provided the mailing ballots, not only for the elderly or for the people that couldn't get to the polling places, but for the military," she said.

This is why they are calling for help from those in their communities.

"There are representatives and if they're not hearing from their people, what matters to them, then obviously they're not going to make the right decisions on what's best for them if they're not aware," Melvin said.

Debbie Caroli worked for the local post office in Mount Clare for over 25 years and says these services are going to be needed for years to come.

"It's just so important for everyone to support us," Caroli said.

If the postal services do not receive additional funding, USPS may not be able to serve their communities in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns from West Virginia state health officer position

Updated: 26 minutes ago
State health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp has resigned.

Sports

Coach Brown: “I’m sick about it” after yesterday’s allegations involving WVU safety Martin & DC Koenning

Updated: 27 minutes ago
WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the media today.

News

Health officials urge caution ahead of holiday travel

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
One year after millions traveled for their summer vacations, health officials urge caution.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Wednesday evening

Updated: 50 minutes ago
West Virginia health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.

Latest News

News

Over 30 coronavirus cases in Preston County related to outbreak from recent Myrtle Beach trips

Updated: 1 hours ago
Preston County health officials said over 30 cases of COVID-19 in the county are related to the outbreak from recent travel to Myrtle Beach.

News

WVU researchers developing COVID-19 tests as students prepare to return to campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
As WVU prepares to welcome back thousands of students back to Morgantown, researchers there are developing their own tests that they say are better and cheaper than ones currently on the market.

News

5 coronavirus cases in Upshur County linked to local stockyard

Updated: 2 hours ago
Upshur County health officials said at least five coronavirus cases in the county were related to the local stockyard.

News

Salem Corrections officer charged with incest, sexual abuse

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Salem corrections officer is facing incest, sexual abuse and sexual assault charges after police say he sexually assaulted a family member.

News

Doddridge is lone West Virginia county without virus case

Updated: 7 hours ago
That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state’s 55 counties without a confirmed case.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.