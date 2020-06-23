Carl “Bud” Postelwaite

Advertisement

Published: Jun. 23, 2020
Carl “Bud” Junior Postelwaite, 87 of Diana passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. He was born April 24, 1933 in Nicholas County to the late Earl Carl and Mary Jemima Spore Postelwaite and was a woodworker by trade. Bud was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict; was an avid hunter, enjoyed woodworking, playing pool (billiards), was a jokester, a maker of rings, and enjoyed soap operas. He is survived by his very special companion, Lucy Cogar; children Mary Jo (Crispin) Vargas, Bobbi Postelwaite, Jane (Howard) White, Jackie (Mike) Collins, Earl “Bud” (Ann) Postelwaite, Andy (Cyndi) Postelwaite, and Carl “Boo” Barandi; brother Jackie (Geraldine) Postelwaite; sisters Karen June (Terry) Lincoln and Bonnie Lou Price; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ernest “Toby”, Richard, Edward, and Russell Ray “Bill”; and sisters Mary Lou, Annabelle, and Emma. Friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a Sharing of Memories at 2:00 PM. Military Honors will follow. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Postelwaite family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

