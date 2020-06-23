Cinderella “Cindy” Arquiza Gruspe, 88, of Weston slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

She was born in Iligan City-part of the Visayan Islands in the Philippines, on March 18, 1932, the youngest daughter of the late Vincente and Fortunata Elnar Arquiza. In addition to her parents, Cindy was welcomed with open arms at Heaven’s Gates by one son, Arnold Felipe Gruspe II; and four siblings: Roberta Corea, Gabina Dy, Olympio Arquiza, and Rosario Cimafranca.

While attending college in Manila, Cindy met the love of her life, Dr. Arnold Felipe Gruspe. On December 29, 1959, Cindy and Arnold married and together they traveled and worked in the medical field together for over 60 years while also raising their five sons.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Dr. Arnold Gruspe of Weston; four sons: Arne Gruspe DDS and wife, Myra, of Ohio, Arjay Gruspe and wife, Tara, of Hawaii, Armand Gruspe of Weston, and Aris Gruspe and wife, Carla, of Florida; two granddaughters: Abigail Gruspe DDS and Kainani Gruspe; two grandsons: Kainoa Gruspe and wife, Amber, and Aris “Joshua” Gruspe;; and several nieces and nephews.

While attending high school at St. Michael’s College, Cindy competed and gained the title of Miss Pearl in the local beauty pageant. After receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Philippines General Hospital in Manila, Cindy traveled to the United States to begin her career in the medical field at a hospital in Chicago. She had also taken French cooking classes at Philippines Women’s University in Manila, which began her love of the culinary arts. Cindy treasured time spent with her family and enjoyed using her culinary skills to satisfy them all. She was always putting everyone before herself and caring for anyone in need. Cindy’s devotion to her family was beyond compare and was a true testament of her faith in the Lord. She was faith filled and expressed it through her generous and giving nature. Cindy loved her home place of Weston and was very active in the community. She enjoyed attending Sunday Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Weston and rarely missed a service. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, traveling and gardening. Cindy was an amazing woman and will be missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends will gather at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 2397 US Hwy 19 N in Jane Lew from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A Graveside Service will begin at 3:30 with Very Reverend James R. DeViese Jr. as celebrant. Following services Cindy’s request for cremation will be honored.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Cinderella “Cindy” Arquiza Gruspe. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

