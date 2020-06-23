Connie Lou Lantz, age 79, of Clarksburg departed this life Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born August 21, 1940 in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Robert F. Thompson and Ethel Marie Edwards Thompson.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles “Bud” Lantz. They were united in marriage on May 14th, 1961 at the Stealey United Methodist Church in Clarksburg.

Also surviving are two children, Stephanie Martin and her husband Robert “Bob” of Fairmont, and Robert “Bobby” Lantz and his wife Robin of Bridgeport.

Three beloved grandchildren, Justin Lantz, Ashley and Andrew Martin. Her brother, David Thompson and his wife Fay of New Milton; a sister in law, Jane Thompson of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; and, a longtime close friend Joan Spencer of Clarksburg.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by one brother, Robert “Bud” Thompson.

Connie was a graduate of Washington Irving High School. She was well known in the area for her years of service at JcPenney having made many friendships along the way. She enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA, and an avid WVU fan having enjoyed watching with her husband. She was a longtime President of the Women’s United Methodist Group, a lifetime member of the Stealey United Methodist Church. Above all, she loved her family and adored her grandchildren.

Bud and Connie’s family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Saunders and the staff at Mon General Infusion Center; Peoples Hospice especially her nurse Carol; and, to all the neighbors and friends for their support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie’s memory to the Monhealth Specialized Cancer Therapies at monhealth.com/donate/specializedcancertherapies : Mon Health Foundation at 1200 JD Anderson Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505; or Stealey United Methodist Church at 521 Milford Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street Nutter Fort on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:00PM at which time services will be held with Reverend Michael Burge presiding. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A Service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

