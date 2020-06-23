DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,593.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 154,881 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,593 total cases and 92 deaths, according to health officials.

Health officials said 688 cases are currently active and 1,813 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (420/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (88/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (262/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (23/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (146/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (74/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (52/12), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (55/4), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.