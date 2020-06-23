Fairmont Regional Medical Center to reopen in one week

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a long few months for everyone involved with Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

But next week, the hospital enters a new chapter as WVU Medicine moves in and re-opens the shuttered facility.

Alecto Healthcare closed Fairmont’s community hospital in February, putting roughly 600 people out of work and leaving the county without a hospital.

WVU Medicine agreed to move into the campus as it plans to build a new hospital off the Gateway Connector. It will begin welcoming patients on Tuesday, June 30 at 7 a.m.

“What we really want to do with the current location is we want to get back into the community,” said WVU Medicine Chairman of Emergency Medicine Christopher Goode. “By getting back into the Downtown location, we will have the opportunity to see what the community needs. Based on what the community needs, that’s actually going to help us design the operations for the new facility on the Gateway complex.”

The facility, to be named Fairmont Medical Center, will have an emergency department staffed by WVU Medicine’s board-certified emergency medicine physicians. It will also have a fully-functioning lab and imaging suite, along with ten acute care inpatient beds for admitted patients.

“We’re going to have limited in-patient services in the beginning, but we are committed to being flexible to see what the community needs,” Goode said.

The facility will have roughly 100 employees, half of which have connections to Marion County, according to Goode.

Some were former employees of the hospital who took jobs with WVU Medicine. Others stayed on until Fairmont Regional closed and stayed to help with the transition.

The hospital is undergoing some minor changes inside, where crews are painting walls and putting up signs.

They also acquired equipment from Alecto that Good said is in good working condition. Some of that equipment was moved from Ohio Valley Medical Center, also formerly owned by Alecto, when it closed late last year.

“Hopefully, we can build something that we can transition to the new facility here in two and a half years and have a successful partnership with Marion County and the surrounding areas for the years to come,” Goode said.

He said WVU Medicine hopes to move some dirt and start construction on the new hospital by the end of this year. It’s projected to open in mid-2022.

