Advertisement

Ex-Marshall football player pleads to child porn charge

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says Taylor used a mobile messaging application to send the videos.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says Taylor used a mobile messaging application to send the videos.(WDTV/WV Regional Jail and Correctional Facility)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former Marshall football player has pleaded guilty to sending videos of children engaged in sexual conduct to an undercover FBI agent.

Jeremiah Taylor, 32, of Huntington entered the plea Monday to distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.

Stuart said in a news release that Taylor used a mobile messaging application to send the videos in January 2019. Taylor also admitted to asking for photos of the agent’s 9-year-old daughter naked in sexually-explicit poses.

The statement said Taylor was an active member of a group whose users shared child porn.

Taylor identified himself on the messaging app using the same number he wore while playing defensive end for Marshall from 2010 to 2013.

Taylor faces at least five years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for Sept. 28 in Huntington.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

News

Sponaugle concedes in W.Va. Democratic attorney general race

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, had considered calling for a recount though he eventually declined, saying it would be too costly.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Fairmont Regional Medical Center to reopen in one week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Fairmont Regional Medical Center will reopen next week and begin accepting patients under the management of WVU Medicine.

Latest News

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

News

Marion County Prosecutor: No criminal conduct found in fatal crash involving police officer from July 2019

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Marion County Prosecutor Jeff Freeman said that no criminal conduct was found in a fatal crash involving a police officer from July 2019.

State

DHHR reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va. Tuesday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning. The state's 91st and 92nd deaths were also reported.