Four years later: Leaders reflect on 2016 flood recovery

Four years after the historic flooding in southern West Virginia, recovery leaders reflect on their progress.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

June 23rd, 2016. Four years ago, West Virginia experienced a life changing moment.

“I have seen where it was considered to be equivalent to a thousand year flood event,” said MG James Hoyer, the Adjutant General of West Virginia.

MG Hoyer was driving home from vacation with his wife when staff informed him of the flooding.

“We pulled over to a rest stop. We changed positions. She drove the rest of the way, 13-14 hours. I was on the phone the whole way coordinating Guard support,” said MG Hoyer.

What followed is one of the largest recovery efforts in West Virginia.

“From that day forward, I will tell you that there has not been a day in my work life here as the head of the National Guard that I have not done something related to the either the response or the recovery from the 2016 floods,” said MG Hoyer.

The National Guard launched the RISE program in response. VOAD, the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, also organized response efforts.

“We were trying to just help them know where they were going to sleep the next night, or where they were going to get their next meal. It was finally starting to dawn on me, two weeks into it, that now we are going to have to help families rebuild their lives,” said Jenny Gannaway, the Executive Director of VOAD.

She says she remembers working eighteen hour days during the initial recovery efforts.

“Under the VOAD Case management program, we helped recover 2,390 families,” said Gassaway as an example of just one of the efforts VOAD launched responding to the flooding.

But their work is not yet finished. Gannaway says VOAD continues building houses for families who lost their homes in the flood. She says they are still asking for volunteers and donations to continue supporting families.

