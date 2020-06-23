Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
Buckhannon technical students compete in skills competition

Updated: Feb. 18, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST
|
By Casey Hoolahan
Buckhannon students put their skills to the test during an annual competition.

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:27 AM EST
12 killed in Sago mine disaster remembered 14 years later

Updated: Jan. 2, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST
|
By Josh Croup
An explosion in an Upshur County mine killed 12 people on this date 14 years ago.

Clarksburg Police investigating a body found near East Pike St.

Updated: Nov. 7, 2019 at 8:46 AM EST
|
By WDTV News Staff
Clarksburg Police are investigating a body found along the railroad tracks near East Pike St.

ATV accident in Harrison County sends one to the hospital

Updated: Sep. 20, 2019 at 8:12 PM EDT
An ATV rollover accident sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.

One person is dead after house fire in Marion County

Updated: May. 23, 2019 at 2:54 AM EDT
|
By WDTV STAFF
According to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle one person is dead after a house fire in Marion County.