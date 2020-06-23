Mason G. Moats

Mason Glen Moats, age 91 of Wickwire Road, Grafton, WV passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 10, 1929 in Barbour County, WV a son of the late Ellis F. and Eva G. (Shingelton) Moats.

He is survived by his wife, Dottie Lou (Weaver) Moats; six children, Sheila M. (James) Brown, Alan D. (Connie) Moats of Grafton, Timothy G. “Tim” (Pam) Moats of Grafton, Ronald M. (Patricia) Moats of Charleston, WV, step-daughter, Pam (Jim) Gallaher of Grafton, step-son, Steve Watkins also of Grafton; 12 grandchildren, Stephanie Wilde, Laura Brown, Christian Brown, Emily Valenti, Allison Raice, James Brown, Jonathan Brown, Amy Moats, Alan D. Moats, Jr., Sara Moats, Ryan Moats, and Mackenzie Tillery; four step-grandchildren, Jason Gallaher, Jenny McCarthy, Erin Gallaher, and Cameron Gallaher; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother, Lewis D. Moats of San Diego, CA; and also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Mary (Knotts) Moats and his daughter-in-law, Tammy Gunnoe-Moats.

Mason graduated from Kasson High School with the Class of 1947 and retired from St. Regis Paper Co. in Grafton as a machine operator. He was a member of the Haymond United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed his family, traveling, gardening, and attending his family’s sporting events.

Due to the Covid 19 virus all visitation and graveside services will be private.

The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements for the Moats family.

