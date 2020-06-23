Oliver Clayton Rice, 92, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 21, 2020.

Oliver Clayton Rice was born to Orville and Jessie Rice in Cannan, WV on July 9, 1927. Oliver graduated Salutatorian from Buckhannon-Upshur High School in Buckhannon in 1945. Upon graduation, Oliver enlisted in the United States Navy and served through the period when WWII was winding down. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Oliver moved to McDonald, Ohio to work for Carnegie Steel, where he met his wife of 71 years, Ruth N. (Bush) Rice.

Oliver enjoyed a long, successful career with Monongahela Power Company that spanned 40 years. Oliver began his career in 1949 as an Apprentice Lineman in the WV Southern Division, became a District Representative in 1950, and was named District Manager in 1958 in Gassaway, WV. In 1961, Oliver was transferred to Webster Springs, WV as its District Manager before being named Special Representative. Oliver transferred to Clarksburg, WV in 1963 and was appointed Personnel and General Services Supervisor in 1965. In 1968, Oliver was named Personnel Manager and held that role until 1973, when he was promoted to General Construction Supervisor and held that role until his retirement in 1989.

Oliver enjoyed everything outdoors. He built a cabin in 1972 in Kanawha Head, WV where he spent countless years with family and friends enjoying hunting, fishing, and working in his gardens. Oliver’s favorite vacation spot in the summer season was Port Loring, Ontario, where the family vacationed and took as many as 25 trips to relax, fish, and enjoy the beautiful Canadian lakes.

For more than 50 years, he and his wife were members of Bridgeport United Methodist Church. He served faithfully for 30 years on the Bridgeport Planning Commission and was a member of the Gassaway Lions Club. He also enjoyed volunteering for the Harrison County Salvation Army.

Oliver is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Jessie Rice; a sister, Beatrice; and a grand-daughter, Laura Loar.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ruth; four children, Susan Walton (Roy) of Eden, WV, Cynthia Broadwater (Rusty) of Lumberport, WV, Georgia Daniel (Richard Berdine) of Bridgeport, WV and Clayton Rice (Jill) of Bridgeport, WV; two sisters Joan Tenney (Donald) of Buckhannon, WV and Sylvia Spencer (Paul) of Kanawha Head; a brother William Rice of Gore, VA; and eight grandchildren, Robert Loar of Jackson, MS, Jennifer Broadwater of Clarksburg, WV, Rusty Broadwater of Lumberport, WV, Timothy Broadwater of Morgantown, WV, Valan Daniel of Clay Center, KY, Alex Rice of Denver, CO, Paige Rice of Bridgeport, WV, and Adam Bentz of Bridgeport, WV. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the long time Church that Oliver and his family attended, the Bridgeport United Methodist Church, c/o The Permanent Fund, in Memory of Oliver C. Rice, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330

Our dear husband and father deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer, if you are able to join us in celebrating Oliver’s life, we will receive friends at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A private service will be celebrated at a later date.

