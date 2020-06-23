Rainstorms ahead of a cold front Tuesday, a relief from humidity mid-week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We will see a few showers overnight tonight into Tuesday morning as we begin another muggy day. Morning temperatures kicking off in the upper 60s and low 70s with a frontal boundary moving in from the West. This will spark up scattered showers and storms, likely bringing some drenching rain, during the afternoon. The highlighted threats for tomorrow would be possible localized flooding or flash flooding from any heavy rain and a few gusty winds. Thunder and lightning also possible. Following the sweeping of our cold front, we will have a more comfortable feel for the middle of the week with a mix of sun and clouds before heat and humidity return for the weekend.

