Robert Allen Law, 73, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence. Being a child of God, he went to Heaven. He was born in Akron, OH on March 10, 1947 a son of Robert Law. He is survived by his wife, Carol Don Weekley Law, whom he married on November 3, 1973. He is also survived by his adopted family, Debbie and Rick Lilly of Clarksburg. Robert was employed in Patient Accounts at United Hospital Center/WVU Medicine with 52 years of service and was a member of Horizon’s Church. He will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate man who will be greatly missed. There will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

