Shawn Michael Reed, 47, of Clarksburg passed away suddenly due to complications of cancer on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the United Hospital Center.

He was born in Clarksburg on May 15, 1973, a son of the late Bill Reed and Nancy Campbell Swiger who survives in Clarksburg.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Teresa Knight Reed, whom he married on August 6, 2005; three sons, Andrew Michael Reed, Cody Matthew Reed and Tyler Nicholas Reed, all of Clarksburg; one brother, Kip Swiger and his wife Natisha of Mt. Clare; one nephew, Landon Swiger; one niece, Callie Swiger; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law whom he considered family; a very close friend and good supporter, Scott Henderson; and his extended family at Abraham Linc, whom he loved.

Shawn was a 1991 graduate of Washington Irving High School. Shawn served Harrison County and surrounding areas in the flooring industry for over 25 years. He was dedicated to his profession and did it with great passion. He strived to please all of his customers, having made a lot of new friends along the way. He was a dedicated family man and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jamie Gizzi officiating. Interment will be in the Green Lawn Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

