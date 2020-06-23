Advertisement

United Way president Marsh plays Golf Marathon for Charity

Played golf beginning at 4:30 a.m. at Bridgeport Country Club
All money raised will go to the United Way Harrison County.
All money raised will go to the United Way Harrison County.(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way’s Christian Marsh had a busy Tuesday. The UW Harrison County president participated in his second annual Golf Marathon to raise money for UWHC.

Marsh began playing at 4:30 a.m. at the Bridgeport Country Club. His goals for the day were to play 14-15 rounds, which would equate to 250-275 holes & raise 50-thousand dollars. People around the county have signed up to sponsor him online and pledged dollar amounts for each hole he reaches. He will play until 8:30 p.m. tonight.

In the first year of the event last year, Marsh played 13 rounds and raised 25-thousand dollars.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to the United Way of Harrison County.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU defensive coordinator Koenning placed on administrative leave after series of tweets by safety Martin

Updated: 1 hour ago
WVU safety Kerry Martin took to Twitter on Tuesday at detail uncomfortable experiences he has had with WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.

Sports

Fairmont Flyers Host 10th Annual Disc Golf Championship

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
The Fairmont Flyers hosted their 10th annual disc golf club championship at Morris Park in Marion County.

Sports

Second WVU Football Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
A second WVU football player has tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the school's athletics department today.

Sports

Clay-Battelle football happy with Phase I participation

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
Phase 2 begins on Monday

Latest News

Sports

10 Iowa State Student-Athletes Get COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
The Iowa State athletic department has confirmed that 10 of its student-athletes have COVID-19.

Sports

Lincoln Wraps Up Opening Week of Phase 1

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
The opening week of phase 1 is in the books at Lincoln.

Sports

Liberty's Lancaster Commits to Davis & Elkins Lacrosse

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
Liberty senior midfielder Addison Lancaster is taking her skills to Davis & Elkins.

Sports

Marion County to Allow Athletes to Practice Monday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
This reverses the decision from the superintendent earlier this week.

Sports

Reep Motivated for Strong Sophomore Season at Bridgeport

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
Bridgeport's Gabby Reep gained confidence as a freshman after having successful seasons in both basketball and soccer.

Sports

Lincoln's Hovermale Applying Work Ethic to Life After Sports

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Lincoln's Colten Hovermale departs as one of the school's all-time best two-sport athletes.