United Way president Marsh plays Golf Marathon for Charity

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way’s Christian Marsh had a busy Tuesday. The UW Harrison County president participated in his second annual Golf Marathon to raise money for UWHC.

Marsh began playing at 4:30 a.m. at the Bridgeport Country Club. His goals for the day were to play 14-15 rounds, which would equate to 250-275 holes & raise 50-thousand dollars. People around the county have signed up to sponsor him online and pledged dollar amounts for each hole he reaches. He will play until 8:30 p.m. tonight.

In the first year of the event last year, Marsh played 13 rounds and raised 25-thousand dollars.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to the United Way of Harrison County.

