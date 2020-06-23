Advertisement

Warm start to the week and getting hotter from here

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this Monday afternoon currently in the mid to upper 80s with a nice mix of sunshine and fluffy cloud cover. Our stalled out frontal boundary from this past weekend will remain draped across the Southern portion of our State allowing for some stray rainstorms to bubble up, mainly outside of our viewing region. As we finish off our last days of June, heat will really build in with light flowing winds and long days filled with strong sunshine. Our already low rain chances become even smaller as an area of high pressure builds in for mid-week allowing our temperatures to really heat up. UV values will be high this entire week so remember to slather on the sunscreen and try to stay in the shade.

