Webster County reports first case of COVID-19

WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County health officials reported the county’s first case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The Webster County Health Department said it will not be releasing any demographical information relating to the case.

Health officials are working to identify all potential people who may have had close contact with the infected person.

“It is expected that cases will continue to rise in the area,” the health department said. “The best way to prevent or limit the spread of this virus is to reduce your exposure opportunities.”

