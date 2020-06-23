William Edward “Buck” Lewis, Jr. 48, of Aurora, Ohio, formally from Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, surrounded by his family. He was born June 12, 1972, in Fairmont; a son of the late William Edward Lewis, Sr and Christine (Verbic) Sheppard. Buck was a truck driver for Currey Transport Company and Chieftain Trucking Company. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved to go hunting and fishing. Buck loved to ride his Harley Davidson named Ethel. Buck is survived by his wife, Julie (Hays) Lewis; his two sons, Caleb Lewis of Aurora, Ohio and Denton Hays of Missouri; his two daughters, Catrina Sulkowski of Aurora, Ohio and Tracie of Ohio; his two sisters, Kellie Ann Lewis of Tallmadge, Ohio and Roberta Ann Lewis of Akron, Ohio; his aunt, Betty “BB” McIntire of Tennessee; his best friend since childhood, Joey Hardesty of Rivesville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura Ann Falls; his three uncles, David McIntire, Darius “Dude” Lewis and Michael Lewis. The funeral service will be live streamed on Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/carpenterandfordfuneralhome/.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

