Wisdom to Wealth: June 23, 2020

Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this segment of Wisdom to Wealth, John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management discusses how does financial advisor goes about choosing what’s best for your portfolio.

Halterman: Do you ever wonder if the financial person that you’re working with is a professional or are they a salesperson? Well it’s actually quite easy. Salespeople have a tendency to talk about how great this product is and how it’s being able to help everybody. It has these fabulous returns. Well, professionals don’t talk like that. What professionals do is they follow a strict process. They want to get to understand you. They want to figure out what your concerns, what your issues are and then they make a recommendation. They understand that it’s not about the product. It’s about being able to solve your problem and help you accomplish your goals. So if you want to know the difference, ask the person your dealing with. What is your process? How do you engage people? How do you select the recommendations that you are recommending to me?

