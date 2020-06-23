Advertisement

WVU defensive coordinator Koenning placed on administrative leave after series of tweets by safety Martin

Posted series of tweets in regards to actions of Vic Koenning
WVU's Martin took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak out about actions of the defensive coordinator.
WVU's Martin took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak out about actions of the defensive coordinator.(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU rising sophomore safety & Capital High product Kerry Martin took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to detail encounters that have made him uncomfortable with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.

He started by writing, “I myself have dealt with mistreatment and racism growing up in West Virginia, but I never would’ve thought I would deal with it while at a school I’m supposed to call home with my own position coach, Vic Koenning.”

Martin went on to note specific encounters with Koenning. Last June, he wrote that he had his first incident with him, when the Koenning allegedly called Martin “retarded” after a mistake that he made on the field.

Later in the tweet he wrote, “During the 2019 season, he was talking about President Trump and how he should ‘build the wall & keep the Hispanics out of the country’ and there’s a Hispanic in the position meeting.”

The last incident he detailed came yesterday when Martin stated that Koenning said in a position meeting “If people did not want to get tear gassed, or pushed back by the police then they shouldn’t be outside protesting.”

At the end of the tweet he wrote, “I didn’t want to bring negativity to the program but with everything going on and for him to still act this way and feel okay with saying what he said is not okay. Enough is enough.”

WVU athletics has yet to release a statement as of 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

United Way president Marsh plays Golf Marathon for Charity

Updated: 43 minutes ago
United Way Harrison County president Christian Marsh is playing golf for a cause today.

Sports

Fairmont Flyers Host 10th Annual Disc Golf Championship

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
The Fairmont Flyers hosted their 10th annual disc golf club championship at Morris Park in Marion County.

Sports

Second WVU Football Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
A second WVU football player has tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the school's athletics department today.

Sports

Clay-Battelle football happy with Phase I participation

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
Phase 2 begins on Monday

Latest News

Sports

10 Iowa State Student-Athletes Get COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
The Iowa State athletic department has confirmed that 10 of its student-athletes have COVID-19.

Sports

Lincoln Wraps Up Opening Week of Phase 1

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
The opening week of phase 1 is in the books at Lincoln.

Sports

Liberty's Lancaster Commits to Davis & Elkins Lacrosse

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
Liberty senior midfielder Addison Lancaster is taking her skills to Davis & Elkins.

Sports

Marion County to Allow Athletes to Practice Monday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
This reverses the decision from the superintendent earlier this week.

Sports

Reep Motivated for Strong Sophomore Season at Bridgeport

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
Bridgeport's Gabby Reep gained confidence as a freshman after having successful seasons in both basketball and soccer.

Sports

Lincoln's Hovermale Applying Work Ethic to Life After Sports

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Lincoln's Colten Hovermale departs as one of the school's all-time best two-sport athletes.