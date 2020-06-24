18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Wednesday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -West Virginia health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,629.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say 682 cases are currently active and 1,855 people have recovered.

As of 5 p.m., DHHR has received 156,960 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,629 total cases and 92 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (422/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (10/1), Cabell (97/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (62/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (52/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (52/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (263/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (27/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (145/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (76/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (52/12), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (34/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (107/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (57/4), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.