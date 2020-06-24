Advertisement

5 coronavirus cases in Upshur County linked to local stockyard

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County health officials said at least five coronavirus cases in the county were related to the local stockyard.

According to the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department, the county has had a total of 12 cases. Eight of the cases are currently active.

Health officials have been working on contact tracing. No personal information about the patients will be released.

“Residents should continue to follow CDC guidelines that will keep them and their community safe,” the health department said. “UBHD also wants to make it clear that anyone who is waiting for COVID-19 tests results should remain self-quarantined to protect their family and working partners.”

West Virginia has reported over 2,600 total cases of COVID-19 and at least 92 deaths.

