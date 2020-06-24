Coach Brown: “I’m sick about it” after yesterday’s allegations involving WVU safety Martin & DC Koenning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Yesterday was a tough day...I’m sick about it.”

A somber WVU head football coach Neal Brown addressed the media today after yesterday’s events involving a series of tweets from WVU sophomore safety Kerry Martin & defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.

“I care deeply about everyone involved and I care deeply about everyone in our program. We have and will continue to build a culture that’s relationship driven,” Brown said. “We have to respect the University’s process and I will not talk further until it is complete.”

Koenning, who was also Brown’s defensive coordinator at Troy, was placed on administrative leave as WVU continues its investigation into the allegations. Brown said today that he believes it will be a quick process.

He also addressed briefly on how the program will move forward in creating an environment where players feel comfortable speaking up.

“We have an open policy. You continue to learn and continue to get feedback, and if that is an area we need to grow, then we need to grow, but I feel confident in being able to talk. Our guys have a voice. I respect that voice. That is their right.”

I’ve been contemplating about posting but we need a change in our program. pic.twitter.com/40hZYXjxib — Kerry “KJ” Martin Jr.🌹 (@KMartinJr11) June 23, 2020

