Advertisement

Construction projects delayed by COVID-19

By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two of Bridgeport’s major construction projects have hit a bit of a snag.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the construction of Bridgeport’s new indoor recreational complex to be slowed down, but by only two weeks. Additionally, tax revenues toward paying off the project could also be delayed due to the economic impact of COVID-19, but Mayor Andy Lang says that this shouldn’t delay its planned opening.

"I think we were conservative enough, and we have enough money banked up for a better term, that if we're very cautious about how we open the place up, don't get carried away, trying to open up too much programming too fast, I think we'll be fine when the time comes to open it up next summer."

The complex is located across from the existing Bridgeport Recreation Complex and is slated to open in Summer of 2021.

Additionally, Mayor Andy Lang also mentioned that the construction of Charles Pointe Crossing has experienced delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to our media partner Connect Bridgeport, Charles Pointe Crossing will encompass in excess of 110 acres and involve more than four million cubic yards of earthwork, the new development will offer more than 650,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and hospitality opportunities to the region, with home improvement chain Menards as the anchor store. it is also expected to be ready by 2021.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns from West Virginia state health officer position

Updated: 28 minutes ago
State health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp has resigned.

Sports

Coach Brown: “I’m sick about it” after yesterday’s allegations involving WVU safety Martin & DC Koenning

Updated: 29 minutes ago
WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the media today.

News

Health officials urge caution ahead of holiday travel

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
One year after millions traveled for their summer vacations, health officials urge caution.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Wednesday evening

Updated: 52 minutes ago
West Virginia health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.

Latest News

News

Over 30 coronavirus cases in Preston County related to outbreak from recent Myrtle Beach trips

Updated: 1 hours ago
Preston County health officials said over 30 cases of COVID-19 in the county are related to the outbreak from recent travel to Myrtle Beach.

News

WVU researchers developing COVID-19 tests as students prepare to return to campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
As WVU prepares to welcome back thousands of students back to Morgantown, researchers there are developing their own tests that they say are better and cheaper than ones currently on the market.

News

5 coronavirus cases in Upshur County linked to local stockyard

Updated: 2 hours ago
Upshur County health officials said at least five coronavirus cases in the county were related to the local stockyard.

News

Salem Corrections officer charged with incest, sexual abuse

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Salem corrections officer is facing incest, sexual abuse and sexual assault charges after police say he sexually assaulted a family member.

News

Doddridge is lone West Virginia county without virus case

Updated: 7 hours ago
That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state’s 55 counties without a confirmed case.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.