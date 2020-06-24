Construction projects delayed by COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two of Bridgeport’s major construction projects have hit a bit of a snag.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the construction of Bridgeport’s new indoor recreational complex to be slowed down, but by only two weeks. Additionally, tax revenues toward paying off the project could also be delayed due to the economic impact of COVID-19, but Mayor Andy Lang says that this shouldn’t delay its planned opening.

"I think we were conservative enough, and we have enough money banked up for a better term, that if we're very cautious about how we open the place up, don't get carried away, trying to open up too much programming too fast, I think we'll be fine when the time comes to open it up next summer."

The complex is located across from the existing Bridgeport Recreation Complex and is slated to open in Summer of 2021.

Additionally, Mayor Andy Lang also mentioned that the construction of Charles Pointe Crossing has experienced delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to our media partner Connect Bridgeport, Charles Pointe Crossing will encompass in excess of 110 acres and involve more than four million cubic yards of earthwork, the new development will offer more than 650,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and hospitality opportunities to the region, with home improvement chain Menards as the anchor store. it is also expected to be ready by 2021.

