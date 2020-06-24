Advertisement

Doddridge is lone West Virginia county without virus case

Health officials in Webster County said Tuesday the county has recorded its first positive virus case.
Health officials in Webster County said Tuesday the county has recorded its first positive virus case.(MGN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is again down to one county with no confirmed coronavirus cases.

Health officials in Webster County said Tuesday the county has recorded its first positive virus case.

That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state’s 55 counties without a confirmed case.

Doddridge County, located in the north-central part of the state, has a population of about 8,400 residents. It is one of a dozen counties with populations under 10,000.

Webster County had reported a positive case last month but it was later determined the case belonged to another county.

There are over 2,600 coronavirus cases in the state with at least 92 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns from West Virginia state health officer position

Updated: 28 minutes ago
State health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp has resigned.

Sports

Coach Brown: “I’m sick about it” after yesterday’s allegations involving WVU safety Martin & DC Koenning

Updated: 30 minutes ago
WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the media today.

News

Health officials urge caution ahead of holiday travel

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
One year after millions traveled for their summer vacations, health officials urge caution.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Wednesday evening

Updated: 52 minutes ago
West Virginia health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.

Latest News

News

Over 30 coronavirus cases in Preston County related to outbreak from recent Myrtle Beach trips

Updated: 1 hours ago
Preston County health officials said over 30 cases of COVID-19 in the county are related to the outbreak from recent travel to Myrtle Beach.

News

WVU researchers developing COVID-19 tests as students prepare to return to campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
As WVU prepares to welcome back thousands of students back to Morgantown, researchers there are developing their own tests that they say are better and cheaper than ones currently on the market.

News

5 coronavirus cases in Upshur County linked to local stockyard

Updated: 2 hours ago
Upshur County health officials said at least five coronavirus cases in the county were related to the local stockyard.

News

Salem Corrections officer charged with incest, sexual abuse

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Salem corrections officer is facing incest, sexual abuse and sexual assault charges after police say he sexually assaulted a family member.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.