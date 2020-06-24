Advertisement

Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns from West Virginia state health officer position

Dr. Cathy Slemp
Dr. Cathy Slemp(Governor Jim Justice's office)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - State health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp has resigned.

According to Governor Jim Justice’s office, Justice and Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch received her resignation Wednesday.

Justice expressed to Dr. Crouch his lack of confidence in Slemp’s leadership of the bureau due to a “series of recent events involving issues under her direct control,” according to a news release from the governor’s office. Crouch then asked for Slemp’s resignation, which she offered immediately.

Justice conveyed his appreciation for Slemp’s service to West Virginia, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

