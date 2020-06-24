Dry air pushes rainy system out, comfortable weather mid-week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final rounds of heavy rain just beginning to clear this Tuesday night with drier air flowing in from the West. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by Wednesday morning, with leftover fog mixing out following sunrise. The next few days will feature more sunshine and passing afternoon clouds while a trough slowly exiting the area may spark up a few extra afternoon showers Wednesday and Thursday. More sunshine to be featured Friday with a ridge building into the region that will return our heat and humidity into the weekend.

