Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson, Shakira highlight coronavirus equity concert

Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will also perform
Dwayne Johnson will host Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert on June 27.
Dwayne Johnson will host Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert on June 27.(Source: CNN, HLN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwayne Johnson will host and Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all.

The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27.

Other artists performing in isolation include Usher, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Chloe x Halle.

The concert will also feature appearances from Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Kerry Washington, Salma Hayek and David Beckham.

It will be broadcast on NBC in the U.S. and other television stations, radio stations, websites and streaming outlets around the world.

“The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world,” Johnson said in a statement.

Organizers say the show is not a fundraiser, but is instead intended to draw awareness to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalized communities.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin,” organization founder Hugh Evans said in a statement. “If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines.”

The concert will follow Global Goal: United for Our Future — The Summit, a streaming event featuring panel discussions and interviews by journalists like Katie Couric that’s also meant to be “a global pledging moment where world leaders, corporations and philanthropists will announce new commitments” to help equitably distribute tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as rebuild communities, the statement said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: moments ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

National

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world.

Breaking News

Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns from West Virginia state health officer position

Updated: 29 minutes ago
State health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp has resigned.

Sports

Coach Brown: “I’m sick about it” after yesterday’s allegations involving WVU safety Martin & DC Koenning

Updated: 30 minutes ago
WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the media today.

News

Health officials urge caution ahead of holiday travel

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
One year after millions traveled for their summer vacations, health officials urge caution.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

National

Teen abducted in N.Y. found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 48 minutes ago
New York police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for him Wednesday.

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National

Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Saharan dust usually disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

National

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand “Obamacare," even as Trump's administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike it down.

News

18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Wednesday evening

Updated: 52 minutes ago
West Virginia health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.