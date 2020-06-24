Health officials urge caution ahead of holiday travel

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

In 2019, AAA forecasted a record number of Americans traveling for the Fourth of July weekend. But this year, travel will likely look different.

“I would try every way in the world to tell our people that if you don’t have to travel out of state, why do it,” said Governor Jim Justice during his daily COVID briefing on Wednesday.

Positive cases of coronavirus in West Virginia continue to rise. Several have been linked to travel to South Carolina.

“I strongly, strongly would tell you if you’re thinking of going to Myrtle Beach, rethink what you are doing and if you have been, go get tested,” said Governor Jim Justice during his daily COVID briefing on Monday.

Health department officials are calling for people to reconsider their summer plans.

“My advice for a vacation this summer would be go up to the mountains. A cabin by the lake would be pretty good,” said VJ Davis, Administrator of the Preston County Health Department.

Davis urges residents to consider vacations away from the popular destinations, instead finding more isolated locations.

Preston County was hardest-hit by the cases linked to the Myrtle Beach trips. Davis says they are still seeing cases associated with South Carolina testing positive in the county.

The health department released a statement asking anyone who has traveled to Myrtle Beach recently to be tested and to quarantine. If you do travel to a populated area this summer, they ask you consider a 14-day quarantine after the trip as well.

The recent increase in positive cases have caused some counties to take preventative actions.

The Lewis County Commission directed county staff this week to self-isolate if they traveled outside of the state.

Health experts say if you do travel this summer; wear a mask, keep social distancing in mind and maintain the hygiene standards advised over the past few months.

