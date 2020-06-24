Isolated rain showers, comfortable tonight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Diurnally driven showers have been popping up across the region bringing short bursts of rain while dry times feature a nice mix of sunshine and fluffy cloud cover. Humidity levels are noticeably lower today and temperatures just scraping those low 80s. Tonight, a few raindrops will be leftover before clouds begin to clear overnight and temperatures cool into the upper 50s/low 60s during the overnight and early Thursday morning hours.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with pop-up afternoon showers and a rumble of thunder possible. High: 84

Friday: More sunshine filtering through with an isolated afternoon shower; temperatures warming up. High: 86

Saturday: Becoming hot and humid with clouds thickening up; scattered afternoon showers and storms likely. High: 90

Sunday: Leftover rain showers scattered throughout the day; clouds sticking around. High: 86

Early Next Week: Keeping rainstorms in the forecast mainly for our afternoons with an Eastern low and stalled out frontal boundary to the South of us. Temperatures will be slightly above average in the mid 80s.

