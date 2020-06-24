Nett working hard to lead University Soccer in 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - When you’re a soccer player and your name is Riley Nett, scoring goals is what you have to do.

Our Premier Bank Athlete of the Week, University’s Riley Nett, did that 28 times last year for the Hawks and earned first team all-state honors in the process.

As the rising senior forward continues to prepare for his final season at UHS, he has one goal in mind: winning a state championship, something the program has never done before.

