Noah Alexander Haws, four years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away at his home on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his father and mother Christopher Ryan Haws and Katherine Van Ry Haws; two brothers Reid and Wesley Haws; maternal grandparents Kenneth and Lynn Van Ry; paternal grandparents Kim and Toni Haws; two great grandmas: maternal great grandmother Maurine Fronckowiak and paternal great grandmother Dolores Modro. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother in Heaven, Christine Van Ry. Noah was a force to be reckoned with and surpassed all expectations. He lived life to the fullest and loved being free to roll around the floor. He was never without his sunshine mirror and loved his music. He was an inspiration to his family and community and the many doctors and nurses at West Virginia Children’s Hospital NICU, PICU, and Pediatric Oncology as well as the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Ryan and Katie appreciate the care and love given to Noah as he fought the good fight against cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Noah’s memory to West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders, PO Box 11029, Charleston, WV 25339. Please be with us in prayer, and if you are able to join us in celebrating Noah’s life, we will receive friends at a viewing at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street on Friday from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Due to this unknown time with the COVID 19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Haws family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

