Over 30 coronavirus cases in Preston County related to outbreak from recent Myrtle Beach trips

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County health officials said over 30 cases of COVID-19 in the county are related to the outbreak from recent travel to Myrtle Beach.

The Preston County Health Department was notified of an additional coronavirus case Wednesday.

According to the health department, 32 cases are related to the outbreak.

Health officials said Monday that community spread of the virus was related to the outbreak.

The county has reported 52 total cases; 13 of the cases are considered probable. Two COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

According to health officials, 39 of the cases in Preston County are currently active and 24 people have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.