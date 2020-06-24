Advertisement

Police escort Calif. family who refused to wear face masks out of Walmart

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL/CNN) - Police in California escorted a father and his two children out of Walmart over trespassing concerns after the man refused to adhere to the store’s mask guidelines.

Shopper Bobbie Carne recorded cell phone video of a man and his two children being escorted out of Walmart by police officers during her Saturday afternoon trip to the store in Turlock, California.

"I happened to hear some yelling going on. As I followed a little bit and turned on my video, I realized it was a father and two kids. He was yelling and upset," Carne said. "Come to find out, it was because his kids didn't have a mask on."

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced Californians are now required to wear masks indoors and outside when social distancing is not an option.

Police Chief Nino Amirfar said in a video posted online Sunday that the family refused to wear face masks when asked. Walmart then asked them to leave, but the family refused, and police were called over trespassing concerns.

He reassured the public his department will not be issuing citations to those not wearing masks.

“Nor are we going to respond to businesses simply because someone is not wearing a mask. However, if that business refuses to serve you and asks you to leave, you should leave,” Amirfar said.

Carne says the incident could have been handled differently by store management, and she is using the video to inform others.

"Wear a mask, and if you don't, then you can't come in," she said.

A Walmart spokesperson issued a statement in response to the incident, saying that “maintaining customer and associate safety remains our top priority.”

“We encourage customers to be especially mindful of one another during this unprecedented time and adhere to recommendations and guidance that we all use face coverings in public places,” the statement read.

Amirfar says he hopes everyone can work together to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KTXL, Bobbie Carne via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 5 minutes ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

National

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world.

Breaking News

Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns from West Virginia state health officer position

Updated: 30 minutes ago
State health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp has resigned.

Sports

Coach Brown: “I’m sick about it” after yesterday’s allegations involving WVU safety Martin & DC Koenning

Updated: 32 minutes ago
WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the media today.

News

Health officials urge caution ahead of holiday travel

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
One year after millions traveled for their summer vacations, health officials urge caution.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

National

Teen abducted in N.Y. found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 50 minutes ago
New York police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for him Wednesday.

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National

Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saharan dust usually disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

National

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand “Obamacare," even as Trump's administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike it down.

News

18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Wednesday evening

Updated: 54 minutes ago
West Virginia health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.