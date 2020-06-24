Advertisement

Preston High halts Phase II conditioning workouts

Due to increased COVID cases in County
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County football coach Jonathan Tennant confirmed on Tuesday that the high school has halted its Phase II conditioning workouts for student-athletes. This came after the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county due to travelers returning from Myrtle Beach.

Football, cross county & wrestling had been participating in the strength & conditioning sessions.

The Knights intend to resume workouts during the three week period in July.

