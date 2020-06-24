Salem Corrections officer charged with incest, sexual abuse

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A Salem Corrections officer is facing incest, sexual abuse and sexual assault charges after police say he sexually assaulted a family member.

Derek Towner, 35, of West Union, has been charged with five counts of third degree sexual assault, five counts of sexual abuse parent or guardian and five counts of incest.

The West Union Police Department said in a Facebook post that on June 20, 2020, officers were contacted by a female about a possible sexual assault. The female told police the victim was a family member of Towner.

Officers interviewed Towner on June 22.

Towner told officers that the allegations were true. He admitted to five separate incidents over a three day period.

Towner is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.

