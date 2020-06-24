Thomas Dewey Courtney, 71, of Clarksburg, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family and under the care of WVU Hospice. He was born in Clarksburg on October 3, 1948, a son of the late Orvie Denzil Courtney and Violet Jane (Lipscomb) Courtney. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Barbara (Martin) Courtney, whom he married February 15, 1991. Also surviving are two daughters, Jackie Warner Bolyard and her husband Toby, Fort Wayne, IN; and Jennifer Warner Spring, of Clarksburg; a step-daughter, Angela Blankenship Dolan and her husband Rick, TN; a step-son, Brian Blankenship of Clarksburg; 5 grandchildren, Zac Bolyard and Kaseo Hurt, and Taylor Bolyard, both of Ft. Wayne, IN; and Cody Spring, Ashley Spring, and Shelby Spring all of Clarksburg; 2 step-grandchildren, Patrick Dolan and Reese Dolan; 3 great-grandchildren, Zac Bolyard, Jr., Kobain Bolyard, and Kasen Bolyard; and a sister, Betty Oliverio, Clarksburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shelby Miller; 2 half-sisters, Reva Cottrill and Ruth Morgan; and a half-brother, Denzil Courtney. Tom graduated from R-W High School, Class of 1966, and served two years in the US Navy as a nuclear engineer on submarines. He had also obtained two associates degrees. He was a radio technician for over 35 years with the WV State Police. He was an avid bowler and hunter. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and loved his family. Condolences to the Courtney Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with Reverend Etheldean Yanero presiding. Interment will follow in WV National Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors being accorded. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

