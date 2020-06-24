Advertisement

Twitter bans pro-Trump meme maker for copyright violations

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By DAVID KLEPPER
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A conservative social media user whose far-right memes have been praised and reposted by President Donald Trump has been kicked off Twitter for repeated copyright violations.

Logan Cook, a Kansas man who posts under the name Carpe Donktum, was permanently banned from the platform Tuesday night, days after he posted a video criticizing CNN that used doctored footage from the news channel.

The clip, which Trump retweeted last week, used footage from a CNN story from last year about the friendship of two toddlers, one Black and one white. Cook doctored the clip, set it to ominous music, and inserted a fake misspelled CNN caption reading “Terrified todler runs from racist baby,” then a clip from the original video before showing the message “America is not the problem. Fake news is the problem.”

Twitter later placed a “manipulated media” warning label on the clip.

Cook, who also posts his work to other platforms and websites, did not respond to messages seeking comment on Wednesday. In a statement posted online, however, he denied violating Twitter's copyright rules and said he is being censored.

Cook's account has been temporarily suspended multiple times in the past for violations of Twitter's copyright rules. He was also suspended for eight days last year for posting a video depicting Trump as a cowboy attacking CNN journalist Jim Acosta.

Twitter rules prohibit Cook from creating a new account to replace the old one, which had more than 270,000 followers at the time of the suspension.

Trump often retweeted Cook, who had emerged as a prominent creator of right-wing memes that uses humor, often dark, to condemn journalists and those who have criticized the president. Trump called Cook a “genius” during a meeting last year at the White House.

Trump has himself run afoul of Twitter’s rules. In March the platform placed the “manipulated media” warning on a video of Joe Biden shared by Trump.

Last month, Trump lashed out at the company after it added fact-check warnings to two of his tweets on mail-in voting. Following that back-and-forth the president vowed to add new regulations to rein in social media companies — an idea dismissed by constitutional law experts as legally difficult.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

National

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world.

Breaking News

Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns from West Virginia state health officer position

Updated: 32 minutes ago
State health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp has resigned.

Sports

Coach Brown: “I’m sick about it” after yesterday’s allegations involving WVU safety Martin & DC Koenning

Updated: 33 minutes ago
WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the media today.

News

Health officials urge caution ahead of holiday travel

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
One year after millions traveled for their summer vacations, health officials urge caution.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

National

Teen abducted in N.Y. found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 51 minutes ago
New York police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for him Wednesday.

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National

Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Saharan dust usually disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

National

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new ‘Obamacare’ bill

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press
Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand “Obamacare," even as Trump's administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike it down.

News

18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Wednesday evening

Updated: 56 minutes ago
West Virginia health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.