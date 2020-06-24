Wayne Carl Smith, 89, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Wallace on June 27, 1930, a son of the late Guy and Mamie Pauline Rogers Smith. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Jane Ryan Smith, whom he married on August 27, 1950. Also surviving are one son, Melvin Jay Smith of Clarksburg; one brother, John Smith and his wife Lorraine of Clarksburg; three nieces, Trish Armstead and her husband Junior, Deedee Elliott, and Trina Cain.; one nephew, Johnny Ray Smith; and four great nephews, Chad Elliott and his wife Valerie, Jeremy Elliott and his wife Kristin, Randy Elliott and Andy Cain. He was also preceded in death by two infant sons and one infant sister. Mr. Smith was a 1949 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, was United States Air Force Retired and also retired from James and Law Company. He served on the Board of the Harrison County Sheltered Workshop, was a Bocce coach for the Special Olympics, a member of the Baptist Church in Cheyenne Wyoming, and attended Clarksburg Baptist Church. Special thanks to all the caregivers, Milissa, Cindy, Barb and Marsha with WVU Hospice. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 am, where funeral services will be held at 10:30am with Pastor Bryant Bailey officiating. Entombment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

