Wednesday Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a very active past couple of days of severe weather, there will finally be a quiet weather pattern settling into our region. With the passing of a cold front last night, mostly dry conditions and more comfortable weather have made its way to our area as a weak High-Pressure system has built-in from the west. That will allow for plenty of sunshine and few clouds with light rain chances that will be lingering for the next few days. Temperatures will be mild with light to variable wind speeds.

Weather Prediction Center Surface Analysis 6z
Weather Prediction Center Surface Analysis 6z(The Weather Prediction Center)

Day by Day Detailed Forecast:

Mostly dry conditions for your Wednesday with a few leftover clouds roaming the area after the frontal passage with a light passing shower in the afternoon from an upper-level disturbance from the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will reach the lower 80′s as dewpoints will be in the upper 50′s. As it will feel cool and comfortable outside as the sunsets.

On Thursday there will be more sunshine than cloud cover as the weak high-pressure system moves closer to our region. Winds will be more southerly so temperatures will slowly warm up to the mid 80′s as dewpoints will still be in the upper 50′s. A light passing shower in the afternoon will be possible as another upper-level trough moves into the area from the Great Lakes region.

Leading into the weekend...Friday will be nice and sunny with more clouds building into the area by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 80′s as dewpoints will climb into the 60′s. As it will start to feel a little uncomfortable outside. A light sprinkle will be possible with all the moisture in our atmosphere. Saturday we will have an approaching cold front that will bring showers and storms with a possible chance for severe weather. Temperatures will be in the lower 90′s as it will be very humid. On Sunday leftover showers and storms still lingering as temperatures will be in the mid 80′s. Rain chances will continue going into the start of next week.

