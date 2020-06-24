West Virginia surpasses 2,600 total cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,611.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 156,438 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,611 total cases and 92 deaths, according to health officials.

Health officials say 698 cases are currently active and 1821 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (420/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (90/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (62/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (52/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (52/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (262/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (28/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (146/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (74/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (52/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (12/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (56/4), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.