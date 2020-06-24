WVU professor receives $10 million grant from U.S. Dept. of Agriculture

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Professor Jingxin Wang of WVU’s Davis School Of Agriculture, Natural Resources, And Design was awarded a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department Of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Wang will use the funding to deliver sustainable and economically feasible biomass for products in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. Biomass is an organic matter used as fuel.

The project will utilize available resources in over 10 million acres of abandoned mined lands that can be used to establish biomass crops, which indirectly impacts our food supply.

“We have several different goals and key milestones with this project... and I want to say, we can really see advancements in the sustainable agricultural production system,” says Wang.

WVU is partnered with Penn State University, Virginia Tech, West Virginia State University, and the State University of New York (SUNY) on this nationwide project.

WVU is also partnered with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture on several projects, and officials there are looking forward to the effects this may have on the state’s food supply.

“I think the grant is important to the state because we’ve seen with the recent pandemic how fragile our food system really can be. The more reliant West Virginia is on itself to produce the food we consume the food on a daily basis, the better off our citizens will be,” says Crescent Gallagher, Communications Director of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.