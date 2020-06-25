32 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia health officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

That brings the total count to 2,661.

As of 10 a.m., West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say there have been 158,617 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,661 total cases and 92 deaths.

According to data from DHHR, 711 cases are currently active and 1,858 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (423/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (98/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (11/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (56/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (55/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (267/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (29/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (146/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (56/11), Putnam (46/1), Raleigh (36/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (14/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (58/4), Wyoming (7/0).

