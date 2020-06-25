33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Thursday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia health officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

That brings the total count to 2,694.

As of 5 p.m., West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say there have been 59,962 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,694 total cases and 92 deaths.

According to data from DHHR, 700 cases are currently active and 1,902 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (423/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (102/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (11/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (57/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (55/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (214/5), Kanawha (278/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (30/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (147/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (56/14), Putnam (49/1), Raleigh (42/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (58/4), Wyoming (7/0).

