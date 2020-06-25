Betty Robinson

Betty Lou (Moore) Robinson, age 90 of Watkins Drive, Grafton, WV passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Home Away from Home. She was born February 5, 1930 in Mooresville, WV a daughter of the late Peter Ross Moore and Lessie Okel (McCoy) Moore. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Myers (Gary) of Grafton and Betsy Kelley (Warren) of Moundsville, WV; six grandchildren, Michael Kelley (Wendy) of Moundsville, Jennifer “Jensey” Chandler (Jason) also of Moundsville, Josh “Jake” Myers of Grafton, Joseph Robinson (Stacy) of Grafton, Amanda “A. J.” Myers of Grafton, and Judy “BoBo” Riley (Rodney) of Grafton; six- great grandchildren; one sister, Ann McMillen (Millard) of Alliance, OH; one brother, John Moore (Mary) of Augusta, GA; two sisters-in-law, Freda Martin of Fairmont and Nancy Robinson of Morgantown; also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Robinson who passed away January 23, 2003; one son, Ed “Rabbit” Robinson; one grandson, Justin “Tubb” Myers; eight brothers, Raymond Moore, Donald Moore, Robert Moore, Lyle Moore, Bill Moore, Jim Moore and two who died in infancy; and two sisters, Ruby Rice and Sue Fortney. Betty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister to her family. She enjoyed NASCAR, word search, the Mountaineers, the Steelers, her favorite grandson, Jacob and her special dog, “Blackie”. She was a member of the Wilson Ridge Church of Christ. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Evangelist Bobby Jennings officiating. Interment will follow at the Current Cemetery in Grafton. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.