Bisers bonding during move to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Sean & Caden Biser have grown closer over the last few months, as the father-son duo adjusts to life in Morgantown.

Sean took the job as head football coach of the Mohigans this spring after 16 seasons as head coach of Keyser. The Golden Tornado made 14 playoffs appearances in his time at the helm & went 10-2 a year ago.

His son, Caden, was a huge part of that recent success. The rising senior running back & fullback earned all-state honorable mention in 2019. He received his first FCS offer from Robert Morris this offseason.

The two have formed an even stronger bond since moving to Morgantown and they hope they can do the same with their fellow Mohigans. The team expects a roster size of about 95 players in Biser’s first season at the helm.

