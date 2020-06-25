Carol Linder

Carol Anne Linder, 74, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Arlington, VA, on January 7, 1946, a daughter of the late Douglas Gordon and Ruth Corbey McGuire Carlson. Carol is survived by three children, daughter, Heather Cortellesi and husband Brian of Scott Depot, WV, son, Shawn Kniceley and wife Julie of South Charleston, WV, and Shannon Kniceley and companion Sheila Herod of Bridgeport; five grandchildren, Hunter Cortellesi, Lance Kniceley and fiancé Noelle Wheeler, Daniel Kniceley, Isabella Cortellesi, and Ruby Kniceley. She is also survived by four siblings, James Carlson of Virginia, Bill Carlson and wife Janet of PA, Don Carlson and significant other Donette of CA, and Chuck Carlson and wife Theresa of MI; as well as several nieces and nephews, and her dog, Lady. Carol was a Registered Nurse and retired from the Veteran’s Hospital in Johnson City, TN. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, enjoyed reading and walking at the Meadowbrook Mall. Above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and her friends, “the lunch bunch” who graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Honoring Carol’s wishes she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday June 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.