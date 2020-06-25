Advertisement

Clarksburg Business of the Year

Policano's Food & Drink
Policano's Food & Drink(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Jun. 25, 2020
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Uptown Clarksburg announced Business of the Year at their annual meeting on June 24.

Policano’s Food and Drink, formerly Kelly’s Irish Bar and Grill, honored as 2020′s Business of the Year despite two and a half month closure.

Owner Matt Policano said they plan to add more than just a restaurant to the community.

He added, “We’re putting in a parking lot next door and we’re excited about that.”

Policano admits it was difficult to return after the long break. However, he said regulars slowly returned.

Uptown Clarksburg, President James Swiger said the decision wasn’t hard to make. The restaurant stood out as a place that made the community better.

